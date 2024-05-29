Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires Shares of 11,346 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 352,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 35,004 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,293.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,412,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,698,000 after acquiring an additional 167,259 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 379,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 259,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.51.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

