Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 39.9% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 49,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02. The stock has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

