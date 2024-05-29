Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 2,554 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFRA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,812,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,350,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,725,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 365.5% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 388,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after buying an additional 304,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 972.4% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after buying an additional 235,534 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.