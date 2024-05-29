Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $41,341,913 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. Mizuho reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,066.53.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.3 %

AutoZone stock opened at $2,800.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,996.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,831.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $34.12 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

