Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,561,181,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 13,226.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,312,000 after buying an additional 913,678 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 11,722.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,957,000 after acquiring an additional 667,034 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $69,423,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 763,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,887,000 after acquiring an additional 469,855 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $147.18 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $157.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.36%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

