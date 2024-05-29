Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Hershey were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Hershey by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $2,332,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 1,263.3% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.3 %

HSY stock opened at $197.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $263.29.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $882,405 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.06.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

