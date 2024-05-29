Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,688 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Yum China were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 1.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Yum China by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.90.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Separately, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

