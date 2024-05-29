Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $447,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Chubb were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,665 shares of company stock valued at $28,892,351. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CB opened at $262.63 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41. The firm has a market cap of $106.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

