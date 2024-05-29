Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $625,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in AT&T were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $11,265,000. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in AT&T by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.16.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

