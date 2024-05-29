Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $323,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 112,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 172,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,499 shares in the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,544,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $90.07 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.88 and a 200-day moving average of $93.32.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.3077 dividend. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.