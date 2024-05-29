Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $507,000 in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,906 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 20,555.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

ITUB opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

