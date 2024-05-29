Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,977 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABG stock opened at $232.44 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.40 and a 1 year high of $256.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($0.55). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $826,595.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABG

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.