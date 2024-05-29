Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New $364,000 Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $833,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 92,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $568,799.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $718,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,359 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,472 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTB

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $148.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $156.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.