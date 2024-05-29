Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New $379,000 Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,825 shares of company stock worth $3,337,741 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.6 %

PGR stock opened at $205.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $217.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.22. The stock has a market cap of $120.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PGR

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

