Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,185 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,275,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Credicorp stock opened at $166.26 on Wednesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $180.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $9.4084 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.73.

Credicorp Company Profile



Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

