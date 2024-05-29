Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,005,447,000 after buying an additional 421,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,451,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,813,546,000 after purchasing an additional 477,731 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,475,000 after buying an additional 3,036,495 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,166,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634,127 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $511,215,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,131.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,420.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Marvell Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ MRVL opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.88. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marvell Technology declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -22.22%.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
