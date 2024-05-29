Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $307,787,000. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $66,804,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 9,218.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,205,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3,359.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.