Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 133 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,852,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,641,000 after buying an additional 68,509 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,295,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 103,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,942.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,786 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $226.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $225.60 and a one year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

