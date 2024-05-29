Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases Shares of 3,470 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,294 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,982,000 after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $764,604,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.2 %
Emerson Electric stock opened at $112.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.61. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
