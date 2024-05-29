Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

IWR opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.66.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

