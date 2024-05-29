Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,251,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 50,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 20,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,104,000 after buying an additional 2,123,311 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PM opened at $100.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.42. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.46. The stock has a market cap of $155.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

