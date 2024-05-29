Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 704 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Infosys were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Infosys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 52,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Infosys by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 40,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of INFY stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INFY shares. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

