Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes $462,000 Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $1,556,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,717,000 after purchasing an additional 375,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Dynatrace by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 694,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after purchasing an additional 134,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Trading Down 1.9 %

Dynatrace stock opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.83. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.06.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.