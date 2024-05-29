Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes $462,000 Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $1,556,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,717,000 after purchasing an additional 375,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Dynatrace by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 694,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after purchasing an additional 134,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Dynatrace Trading Down 1.9 %
Dynatrace stock opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.83. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.06.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
