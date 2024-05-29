Contrasting Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) & Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Free Report) and Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innate Pharma and Gritstone bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $66.71 million 2.65 -$8.19 million N/A N/A Gritstone bio $16.34 million 5.32 -$138.49 million ($1.24) -0.65

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Gritstone bio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A Gritstone bio -926.13% -232.42% -79.96%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Innate Pharma and Gritstone bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innate Pharma and Gritstone bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Gritstone bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Gritstone bio has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 493.75%. Given Gritstone bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gritstone bio is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Gritstone bio shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Innate Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Gritstone bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Innate Pharma has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gritstone bio has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innate Pharma beats Gritstone bio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager. Its products in preclinical trials are IPH43, an anti-MICA/B ADC and IPH45, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC); and IPH67, an undisclosed, multi-specific ANKET. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and Orega Biotech; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune Limited. Innate Pharma S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors. The company is also developing SLATE, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors. In addition, it develops CORAL, a COVID-19 vaccine program; and a therapeutic vaccine candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials designed to treat and cure human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; and license agreement with Genevant Sciences GmbH. The company was formerly known as Gritstone Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Gritstone bio, Inc. in May 2021. Gritstone bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

