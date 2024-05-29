Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 1.61 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Copa has increased its dividend by an average of 60.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Copa has a payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Copa to earn $18.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $100.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.40. Copa has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $121.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.73 million. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Copa’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copa will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPA. Raymond James upped their price objective on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Copa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Copa

Copa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.