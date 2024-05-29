Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Upgraded by BTIG Research to Buy

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Compass Point upgraded Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CORZ

Core Scientific Stock Performance

CORZ opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Core Scientific will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan bought 65,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,884.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan bought 65,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,884.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Stanton Weiss bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $122,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.