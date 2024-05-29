Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 5,164 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 67,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 480,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 984,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,785,000 after purchasing an additional 50,995 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 836,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $105.03 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $107.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $1.0207 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.