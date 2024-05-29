Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 558 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $916,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 476,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,634,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Generac by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:GNRC opened at $151.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Generac’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,688,161 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, OTR Global raised Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GNRC

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.