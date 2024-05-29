Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 149.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,999 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,348,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,195,000 after acquiring an additional 37,823 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Southern Copper by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,041,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,759,000 after buying an additional 67,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 968,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,892,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 928,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,883,000 after buying an additional 44,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $65.42 and a 52-week high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.07.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 600 shares of company stock worth $63,430. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

