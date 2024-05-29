Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 337.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Ally Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.39. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

