Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $3.55 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,299,000 after acquiring an additional 35,142 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $9,360,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,170. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HII opened at $252.75 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.14 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

