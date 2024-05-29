Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 40,344 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1,205.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,344 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

SLYG opened at $87.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.73. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

