Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,889 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHIL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,239,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.40, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $149.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.14 and its 200-day moving average is $156.86. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $144.35 and a one year high of $188.28. The firm has a market cap of $414.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.65%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

