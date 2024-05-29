Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 27,643 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,532 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,643 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average of $63.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.88 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

