Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,206 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV stock opened at $94.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 90.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day moving average of $93.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

