Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Corning has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Corning has a payout ratio of 51.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Corning to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Corning has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

