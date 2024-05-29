Craig Hallum Lowers Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target to $5.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 123.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APPS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $228.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.54. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

