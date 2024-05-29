Crane (CR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on June 12th

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Crane has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Crane to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

CR opened at $145.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $150.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.79.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.39 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

