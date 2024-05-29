Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Crane NXT has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years. Crane NXT has a payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Crane NXT to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CXT opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Crane NXT has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crane NXT will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crane NXT

About Crane NXT

(Get Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.