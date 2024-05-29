Crane (NYSE:CR) PT Raised to $165.00

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.67.

CR opened at $145.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $150.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,282,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,095,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,567,000 after buying an additional 79,710 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 103.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,348,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,216,000 after buying an additional 685,230 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,322,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $156,282,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,690,000 after buying an additional 37,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

