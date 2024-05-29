Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Declares Variable Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 78.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.
Crescent Capital BDC Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of CCAP stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $669.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on CCAP. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.
About Crescent Capital BDC
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
