Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Declares Variable Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 78.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

Shares of CCAP stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $669.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 53.32%. The company had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCAP. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

