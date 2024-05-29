Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Update

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 511.1% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Performance

Crimson Wine Group stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $119.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Crimson Wine Group has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $6.96.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.93 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 4.24%.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

