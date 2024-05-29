Critical Analysis: RLI (NYSE:RLI) vs. Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) and Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RLI and Admiral Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLI $1.51 billion 4.34 $304.61 million $7.24 19.82 Admiral Group N/A N/A N/A $1.07 31.67

RLI has higher revenue and earnings than Admiral Group. RLI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Admiral Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLI 0 2 3 0 2.60 Admiral Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RLI and Admiral Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

RLI presently has a consensus price target of $163.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.74%. Given RLI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe RLI is more favorable than Admiral Group.

Dividends

RLI pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Admiral Group pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. RLI pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Admiral Group pays out 64.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RLI has raised its dividend for 50 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.9% of RLI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Admiral Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of RLI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RLI and Admiral Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLI 20.96% 17.24% 4.66% Admiral Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

RLI beats Admiral Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile. It also offers coverages for security guards and environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and professional liability coverages for errors and omission coverage for small to medium-sized design, technical, computer, and miscellaneous professionals. This segment provides commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance to local, intermediate and long haul truckers, public transportation entities, and other types of specialty commercial automobile risks; incidental and related insurance coverages; inland marine coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability and coverages, employment practice liability, and for various classes of risks, including public and private businesses; and home business insurance products. The company's Property segment offers commercial property, cargo, hull, protection and indemnity, marine liability, inland marine, homeowners' and dwelling fire, and other property insurance products. Its Surety segment offers commercial surety bonds for medium to large-sized businesses; small bonds for businesses and individuals; and bonds for small to medium-sized contractors. The company also engages in various reinsurance coverages. It markets its products through branch offices, wholesale and retail brokers, carrier partners, and underwriting and independent agents. RLI Corp. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products. It provides its insurance product and services under the Admiral, Admiral Business, Admiral Money, Admiral Pioneer, Apparent Insurance, Balumba, Bell, Connect by Admiral, ConTe.it Assicurazioni, ConTe.it Prestiti, Diamond, Elephant, Elephant Auto, Gladiator, L'olivier assurance, Qualitas Auto, and Veygo brand names. Admiral Group plc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

