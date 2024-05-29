Critical Survey: Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) vs. Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.7% of Arrow Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Arrow Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arrow Financial and Landmark Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial $133.49 million 3.19 $30.08 million $1.72 14.84 Landmark Bancorp $77.91 million 1.38 $12.24 million $2.12 9.27

Dividends

Arrow Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp. Landmark Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arrow Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Arrow Financial pays out 62.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Landmark Bancorp pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Arrow Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Landmark Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Arrow Financial and Landmark Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Financial and Landmark Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial 14.34% 7.89% 0.69% Landmark Bancorp 14.39% 9.70% 0.75%

Volatility and Risk

Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects. The company's lending activities also include consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and automobile loans; and residential real estate loans, fixed home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit for consumers to finance home improvements, debt consolidation, education, and other uses. In addition, it maintains an indirect lending program. Further, the company provides retirement planning, trust, and estate administration services for individuals, as well as pension, profit-sharing, and employee benefit plan administration services for corporations. Additionally, it offers insurance agency services comprising group health care policies and life insurance, and property and casualty insurance products; and investment advisory services to its proprietary mutual funds, as well as holds a real estate investment trust. It operates in the northeastern region of New York State in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, Clinton, Rensselaer, Albany, and Schenectady counties. Arrow Financial Corporation was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, New York.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services. In addition, the company invests in certain investment and mortgage-related securities. It operates in the eastern, central, southeast, and southwest Kansas. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

