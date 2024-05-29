Crystal Amber (LON:CRS) Trading Up 3.7%

Crystal Amber (LON:CRS – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.09). Approximately 31,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 84,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 441.42 and a current ratio of 354.55. The company has a market cap of £70.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.24.

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

