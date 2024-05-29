CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $47.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CUBE. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CUBE

CubeSmart Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.72. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 484,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,633,000 after purchasing an additional 113,571 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $1,370,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 124,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.