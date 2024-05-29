CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Trading Up 1.9 %

CVV opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.36.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Free Report ) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. CVD Equipment accounts for approximately 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

