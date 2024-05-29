CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Trading Up 1.9 %
CVV opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.36.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CVD Equipment
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.