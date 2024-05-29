D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,090 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $243,511,000. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,134,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 9,063.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 519,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,216,000 after purchasing an additional 513,364 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $39,556,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,519,000 after buying an additional 340,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.46.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE ED opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.78 and its 200-day moving average is $91.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $98.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

