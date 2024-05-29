D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $658,000 Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Masco were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,787,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,378,337,000 after buying an additional 298,116 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Masco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,180,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,282,000 after acquiring an additional 159,052 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Masco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,411,000 after purchasing an additional 254,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Masco by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,934,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,325,000 after purchasing an additional 145,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,333,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,288,000 after purchasing an additional 57,395 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. Masco Co. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $78.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.80.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

In related news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

