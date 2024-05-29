D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

